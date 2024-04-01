Court approves 3M settlement over ‘forever chemicals’ in public drinking water systems

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 24, 2017. Chemical manufacturer 3M will begin payments starting in the third quarter to many U.S. public drinking water systems as part of a multi-billion-dollar settlement over contamination with potential harmful compounds used in firefighting foam and many consumer products, the company said Monday, April 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 4:18 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 4:26 pm.

Chemical manufacturer 3M will begin payments starting in the third quarter to many U.S. public drinking water systems as part of a multi-billion-dollar settlement over contamination with potentially harmful compounds used in firefighting foam and several consumer products, the company said.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M announced Monday that last year’s lawsuit settlement received final approval from the U.S. District Court in Charleston, South Carolina.

The agreement called for payouts through 2036. Depending on what additional contamination is found, the amount paid out will range from $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

“This is yet another important step forward for 3M as we continue to deliver on our priorities. The final approval of this settlement and continued progress toward exiting all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025 will further our efforts to reduce risk and uncertainty as we move forward,” 3M’s chairman and CEO, Mike Roman, said in a news release.

The deal compensates water providers for pollution with per- and polyfluorinated substances, known collectively as PFAS — a broad class of chemicals used in nonstick, water- and grease-resistant products such as clothing and cookware.

PFAS have been described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade naturally in the environment. They’ve been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and immune-system damage and some cancers.

The compounds have been detected at varying levels in drinking water nationwide. The Environmental Protection Agency in March 2023 proposed strict limits on two common types, PFOA and PFOS, and said it wanted to regulate four others. Water providers would be responsible for monitoring their systems for the chemicals.

The 3M settlement first announced in June came in a lawsuit by Stuart, Florida, one of about 300 communities that had filed similar suits against companies that produced firefighting foam or the PFAS it contained. The payment will help cover the costs of filtering PFAS from systems.

Some of the settlement money will help additional water systems test for contamination from PFAS, said Scott Summy, one of the lead attorneys for those suing 3M and other manufacturers. They have until June 2026 to apply for compensation if contamination is found.

“That’s great news for American citizens who drink from that water,” Summy said. “It’ll help rid our public drinking water systems of PFAS, and that’s the most important thing about the settlement.”

Also, last June, DuPont de Nemours Inc. and spinoffs Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve PFAS complaints by about 300 drinking water providers. Several states, airports, firefighter training facilities and private well owners also have sued.

Jim Salter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

35m ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

2h ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

2h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

35m ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

2h ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

2h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

21h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

21h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

22h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos