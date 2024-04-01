Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday.

Investigators say the man made a comment towards the victim’s children as they were walking near the station on Saturday, March 30, at around 12:30 p.m.

When the woman replied to the suspect, police say he became violent, kicking her and striking her on the head multiple times with an object. During the ordeal her cellphone fell and broke.

Police further allege that before he fled on foot the suspect threatened to kill the victim.

Suresh Nithiyananthan, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats/death, and mischief/damage property not exceeding $5,000.