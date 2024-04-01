Firms, consumers more optimistic about economy amid expected rate cuts: BoC surveys

The Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment improved during the first quarter of the year, despite higher interest rates still putting a drag on the economy. A woman checks prices as she shops in her local grocery store using a calculator in Montreal, Wednesday March 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 10:38 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 11:12 am.

The Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment improved during the first quarter of the year, despite higher interest rates still putting a drag on the economy.

The central bank released its business outlook and consumer expectations surveys Monday, which showed increased optimism as people expect interest rate cuts are nearing.

Although firms still reported weak demand, indicators of business conditions, sales outlook and employment intentions improved after several quarters of decline.

“In the wake of weak past sales growth, expectations for improved sales are supported by population growth, efforts to enter new markets or develop new products and expectations that interest rates will decline over the next 12 months,” the Bank of Canada said.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Canadian consumers are cutting or postponing spending due to high inflation and interest rates.

Nevertheless, consumers are becoming less pessimistic about where the economy is headed as they expect interest rates to fall.

“Although weak, consumer sentiment improved this quarter, with people expecting lower interest rates,” the Bank of Canada said. “As a result, consumers are less pessimistic about the future of the economy and their financial situation, and fewer think they will need to further cut or postpone spending.”

Workers also continue to be optimistic about the job market and expect strong wage growth, despite signs of the labour market loosening.

After a historic run-up in inflation post-pandemic, the Bank of Canada responded with rapid interest rate hikes that brought up its key interest rate target to five per cent – the highest it’s been since 2001.

Forecasters widely expect the central bank to begin lower its policy rate around the middle of the year as inflation continues to fall and economic growth remains weak.

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in February.

The central bank surveys found that while businesses’ expectations for inflation in the near term continue to decline, consumers’ expectations have remained essentially unchanged.

“Consumers link their perceptions of slowing inflation with their own experiences of price changes for frequently purchased items, such as food and gas,” the central bank said.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make its next interest rate announcement on April 10.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

0m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

9m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

6h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

17m ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

0m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

9m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

6h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

17h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

17h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

17h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos