Indianapolis police believe more than 1 fired shots in violence that left 7 youths injured

Police patrol the area in downtown Indianapolis, Saturday, March 30, 2024, after a shooting near a shopping mall. (Max Lewis/Fox59 via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in downtown Indianapolis that wounded seven young people — all 16 years and under — said Monday that they believe more than one person fired shots.

Officers patrolling the area soon after 11:30 p.m. Saturday heard shots fired near Circle Centre Mall and found “a large group of juveniles” at the scene, police said. Seven youths were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls, and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement Monday.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he was “heartbroken” in a statement Sunday evening.

“Let me be clear: a 12-year-old child has no business being out late at night anywhere without parental or adult supervision. As important, there is no reason why a young person at any age should be in possession of a gun,” Hogsett added.

On Monday, IMPD said detectives “believe there was more than one shooter involved” and that two juveniles were arrested for resisting law enforcement after Saturday’s shooting. The police statement said “detectives are actively following up on multiple leads, reviewing surveillance footage, and have applied for multiple search warrants.”

Deputy Chief Tanya Terry said Sunday that police had not identified or arrested any shooting suspects.

Police asked members of the public to reach out with any information about the shooting.

