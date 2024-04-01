Interprovincial migration helps fuel tight Calgary housing market as inventory falls

<p>The Calgary Real Estate Board says March home sales were up 9.9 per cent from last year as interprovincial migration to Alberta contributed to tight market conditions. Houses for sale in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh</p> THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 2:56 pm.

CALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says March home sales were up 9.9 per cent from last year as interprovincial migration to Alberta contributed to tight market conditions.

The board says 2,664 units changed hands last month, while the benchmark price across all home types was $597,600 for March — up 10.9 per cent from a year earlier and two per cent from February. 

Relatively more affordable housing types, such as row and apartment-style homes, saw the most significant year-over-year price gains.

New listings fell 4.3 per cent to 3,172 and there were 2,532 units in inventory, 22 per cent lower than last year and half the levels traditionally seen in March. The board says inventory levels declined the most for homes priced below $500,000.

Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB, says conditions for March have not been this tight since 2006, which also marked the last time Calgary experienced high levels of interprovincial migration.

Properties were on the market for an average of 20 days before selling in March, down 24.3 per cent from last year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1,2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240401140432-660afe16d700df505590ba1fjpeg.jpg, Caption:

The Calgary Real Estate Board says March home sales were up 9.9 per cent from last year as interprovincial migration to Alberta contributed to tight market conditions. Houses for sale in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

43m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

38m ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

3h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

9h ago

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

43m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

38m ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

3h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

20h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

20h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

20h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos