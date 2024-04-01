Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog.

Officers pulled the driver over at around 2:55 a.m. in the Simcoe Street and Whitfield Road area and say he was exhibiting signs of impairment.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded modified Uzi sub machine gun with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Brock Tate, 32, is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired and possessing a loaded, restricted firearm.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.