Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A gun police allegedly seized during an impaired driving arrest in Scugog. Durham Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 1, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 11:39 am.

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog.

Officers pulled the driver over at around 2:55 a.m. in the Simcoe Street and Whitfield Road area and say he was exhibiting signs of impairment.

He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a loaded modified Uzi sub machine gun with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Brock Tate, 32, is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired and possessing a loaded, restricted firearm.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

