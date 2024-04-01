Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say a suspect allegedly abducted the victim and brought her in the Kingston and Rockwood area where he then allegedly attempted to sexually assault the victim and then continued to assault her.

The suspect then allegedly forced the victim into the vehicle. After about two hours of driving, he made a quick stop and the victim managed to escape.

They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was driving a 2020 black Hyundai Tucson with an Ontario license plat DAYW027.

Curtis Beckles, 33, of Toronto is wanted on several charges including kidnapping, criminal harassment, assault causing bodily harm and sexual assault.

He is described as six feet tall, 195 pounds, a shaved head, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, white t-shirt, blue fitted jeans, and white running shoes with black laces.

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.