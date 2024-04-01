Mayor of Medellin, Colombia bans prostitution in neighborhoods that are popular with tourists

By Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 4:56 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 5:13 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The mayor of Colombia’s second largest city has issued a six month ban on prostitution in one of the city’s most famous neighborhoods, arguing that it is a necessary step to prevent the sexual exploitation of children.

Mayor Federico Gutierrez said Monday that the prostitution ban will be enforced in the neighborhoods of Provenza and El Poblado, two areas of the city that are teeming with trendy bars and clubs and are also frequented by thousands of tourists.

The neighborhoods where the prostitution ban will be enforced have also become popular with sex workers who walk the streets in search of international clients. Mayor Gutierrez said that criminal networks are also exploiting minors by taking them to these districts and forcing them into sex work.

“We have to recover the control of this area” Gutierrez said at a news conference. “It is also very important for us to protect the community.”

Sex work is legal in Colombia if it involves consenting adults. But Colombian laws enable local governments to ban this activity temporarily from some parts of the city, if it is deemed to be a threat to public order.

The Medellin prostitution ban comes just days after an American man was found in a hotel room with two local girls aged 12 and 13, in a case that has been widely covered by the local press.

The 36-year-old was held in police custody for 12 hours, but was released while officials investigate the case, and is now believed to be in Florida. During Monday’s news conference, Gutierrez urged Colombian authorities to speed up the investigation and said that “it is sad to see how many people believe they can come to Medellin and do whatever they want.”

Prostitution has grown in Medellin as the city of three million people becomes increasingly popular with tourists, who head to Medellin for its balmy weather, affordable prices and festive atmosphere.

While some tourists meet sex workers directly in the city’s streets, others are meeting them through dating apps and some of these encounters have turned out to be violent.

In January the State Department issued a security alert on the risks of using dating apps in Medellin, after eight Americans had been killed in the city in the months of November and December.

The alert said criminals were using dating apps to lure visitors to hotels, restaurants and bars where they had been drugged, kidnapped or robbed.

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

2h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

3h ago

1 dead after house fire in Markham
1 dead after house fire in Markham

One person has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire...

3m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

3h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

2h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

3h ago

1 dead after house fire in Markham
1 dead after house fire in Markham

One person has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire...

3m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

3h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

23h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

23h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

23h ago

2:12
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade

It was a beautiful spring day in the City's east end, perfect for the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade which has been a staple on Queen Street East for more than 50 years. CityNews' Rob Leth attended the parade and has this report.

23h ago

More Videos