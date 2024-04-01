Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,185.25, up 18.22):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Financials. Up one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $81.76 on 12.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $54.65 on 8.5 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Down half a penny, or 1.28 per cent, to 39 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Utilities. Down 10 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $37.88 on 6.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.36, or 1.32 per cent, to $104.69 on 6.2 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 35 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $68.32 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Up $1.14, or 2.66 per cent, to $43.96. Payment technology firm Nuvei Corp. has signed a deal to be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ. Under the agreement announced Monday, shareholders will receive US$34 per share in cash in a deal that puts an enterprise value of US$6.3 billion on the company. Nuvei said Advent is a long-standing investor in the payments technology sector and the company stands to benefit from its expertise. Fayer, who will remain as the company’s chair and chief executive, said the deal marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The company’s current leadership team will also remain in place.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Up 68 cents, or 18.04 per cent, to $4.45. Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a long-term supply agreement with European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach that it calls its largest order ever for fuel cell engines. The deal consolidates existing orders for about 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services, along with a new commitment for about an additional 700 fuel cell engines and related aftermarket extended warranty services. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The deal includes engines for both 12-metre and 18-metre buses. They are expected to be used in buses across Europe where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines operate in over 22 cities.

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Down 85 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $42.29. Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29. The company says the return comes after an unplanned shutdown on Jan. 12 due to extreme cold weather. Parkland chief executive Bob Espey says that during the shutdown the company accelerated maintenance and refining optimization work that had been scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. The company says the Burnaby refinery produces about 25 per cent of Greater Vancouver’s gasoline and about 30 per cent the jet fuel for the Vancouver International Airport. As a result of the shutdown, Parkland says it expects the refinery will report composite utilization of about 20 per cent and an adjusted EBITDA loss between $60 million and $65 million for the first quarter 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1,2024.

The Canadian Press