Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 5:32 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,185.25, up 18.22):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Financials. Up one cent, or 0.01 per cent, to $81.76 on 12.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $54.65 on 8.5 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Down half a penny, or 1.28 per cent, to 39 cents on 8.2 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Utilities. Down 10 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $37.88 on 6.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.36, or 1.32 per cent, to $104.69 on 6.2 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 35 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $68.32 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Up $1.14, or 2.66 per cent, to $43.96. Payment technology firm Nuvei Corp. has signed a deal to be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ. Under the agreement announced Monday, shareholders will receive US$34 per share in cash in a deal that puts an enterprise value of US$6.3 billion on the company. Nuvei said Advent is a long-standing investor in the payments technology sector and the company stands to benefit from its expertise. Fayer, who will remain as the company’s chair and chief executive, said the deal marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The company’s current leadership team will also remain in place.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Up 68 cents, or 18.04 per cent, to $4.45. Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a long-term supply agreement with European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach that it calls its largest order ever for fuel cell engines. The deal consolidates existing orders for about 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services, along with a new commitment for about an additional 700 fuel cell engines and related aftermarket extended warranty services. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The deal includes engines for both 12-metre and 18-metre buses. They are expected to be used in buses across Europe where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines operate in over 22 cities.

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Energy. Down 85 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $42.29. Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29. The company says the return comes after an unplanned shutdown on Jan. 12 due to extreme cold weather. Parkland chief executive Bob Espey says that during the shutdown the company accelerated maintenance and refining optimization work that had been scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. The company says the Burnaby refinery produces about 25 per cent of Greater Vancouver’s gasoline and about 30 per cent the jet fuel for the Vancouver International Airport. As a result of the shutdown, Parkland says it expects the refinery will report composite utilization of about 20 per cent and an adjusted EBITDA loss between $60 million and $65 million for the first quarter 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1,2024.

The Canadian Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

2h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

3h ago

1 dead after house fire in Markham
1 dead after house fire in Markham

One person has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire...

5m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

3h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

3h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

23h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

23h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

23h ago

2:12
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade

It was a beautiful spring day in the City's east end, perfect for the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade which has been a staple on Queen Street East for more than 50 years. CityNews' Rob Leth attended the parade and has this report.

23h ago

