NCAA says a 3-point line was drawn 9 inches short at Portland women’s regional by court supplier

Texas and North Carolina State play during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The 3-point line for the women's NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 2:51 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 2:56 pm.

The NCAA said Monday one of the 3-point lines on the court used for the women’s basketball regionals at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, was 9 inches short of regulation, a mistake made by the contractor that makes the courts used throughout March Madness.

The line has been corrected, the NCAA said. UConn and USC will play the final Elite Eight game of the tournament Monday night on that court.

The NCAA uses Connor Sports to supply and install the courts. The NCAA said the marking used to draw the line at the top of the arc in the center of the court was marked too short.

The discrepancy in distance was discovered Sunday when Texas and North Carolina State played an Elite Eight game to determine a spot in the Final Four. Four games already had been been played over two days with the mismatched 3-point lines.

The teams’ coaches agreed to play Sunday’s game as scheduled with one line shorter than the other rather than delay it. N.C. State beat Texas 76-66 to advance to the Final Four.

The NCAA 3-point line is at 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for both women and men.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

42m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

37m ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

3h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

9h ago

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

42m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

37m ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

3h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

20h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

20h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

20h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos