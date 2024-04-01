Ohio law banning nearly all abortions now invalid after referendum, attorney general says

By Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 4:53 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 4:56 pm.

A 2019 law banning most abortions in Ohio is unconstitutional following an abortion referendum last year, the state’s Republican attorney general said in a court filing Monday.

The filing comes after abortion clinics asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the law since Ohio voters decided to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution last November.

They argue that under the new constitutional amendment, the law, which bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, is invalid. Attorney General Dave Yost, for the most part, agreed.

However, the attorney general asked the court to only strike down the “core prohibition” of the law — banning abortions after six weeks — and let other portions remain. These include requiring a doctor to check for a heartbeat and inform a patient, as well as documenting the reason someone is having an abortion. Yost said in the filing that the plaintiffs have not demonstrated how such provisions violate the constitutional amendment.

The state “respects the will of the people,” a spokesperson for Yost’s office said in an email, but is also obligated to prevent overreach and protect parts of the law the amendment doesn’t address.

Freda Levenson, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, called the continued litigation “quibbling about extraneous matters” in an emailed statement, and disagreed that such issues have ever been a problem before in this case.

“This case should be over. Stick a fork in it,” she said in the statement.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019 prohibited most abortions after the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

The ban, initially blocked through a federal legal challenge, briefly went into effect when the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned in 2022. It was then placed back on hold in county court, as part of a subsequent lawsuit challenging it as unconstitutional under the Ohio Constitution, eventually reaching the state Supreme Court.

In December 2023, the state’s highest court dismissed an appeal brought by Yost’s office ” due to a change in the law.” This sent the case back to the lower courts, where it now resides.

The case now awaits a decision by Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

2h ago

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

3h ago

1 dead after house fire in Markham
1 dead after house fire in Markham

One person has died in a house fire in Markham on Monday afternoon. York police were called to the home on Reesor Road, north of Steels Avenue just after 3 p.m. No further details about the fire...

1m ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

3h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

3h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

23h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

23h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

23h ago

2:12
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade
Thousands gather for the annual Beaches Easter Parade

It was a beautiful spring day in the City's east end, perfect for the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade which has been a staple on Queen Street East for more than 50 years. CityNews' Rob Leth attended the parade and has this report.

23h ago

