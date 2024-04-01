22-year-old man arrested in Oshawa stabbing

Police say a 22-year-old man is in custody following a stabbing in Oshawa last week.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on March 28, Durham Regional Police officers responded to the scene near Simcoe Street South and Bagot Street after receiving a call about an armed person in the area.

When officers arrived they found a male suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with Toronto in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested him nearby Simcoe and Bagot shortly after.

Ryley Whalen, of no fixed address, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapon for committing an offence and assault with a weapon.