Pembina Pipeline closes Alliance, Aux Sable purchases; raises guidance

The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL) is shown. Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it is "doing what is right for the country and fellow Canadians" by shipping unit trains full to propane to Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 12:56 pm.

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it has closed its previously announced $3.1-billion purchase of Enbridge Inc.’s stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility.

The completed transaction sees the Calgary-based Pembina — which already owned 50 per cent of Alliance and 42.7 per cent of Aux Sable — acquire Enbridge’s 50 per cent ownership of Alliance and 42.7 per cent ownership of Aux Sable.

As part of the transaction, Pembina, which is the current operator of Aux Sable, becomes the sole operator of Alliance.

The Alliance pipeline is a 3,848-kilometre pipeline stretching southeast from B.C. that brings gas into Chicago’s Aux Sable, one of the largest natural gas liquids processing facilities in North America.

On Monday, Pembina updated its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $4.05 billion and $4.30 billion, up from previous guidance of between $3.7 billion and $4.0 billion. 

The company says the revised outlook reflects the incremental contribution from increased ownership of Alliance and Aux Sable, as well as a stronger outlook for its marketing business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL; TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240401110440-660ad6121feb0c9558bd1bbdjpeg.jpg, Caption:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it has closed its previously announced $3.1-billion purchase of Enbridge Inc.’s stakes in the Alliance pipeline and Aux Sable gas processing facility. The corporate logo of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL) is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

1h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

1h ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

1h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

1h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

1h ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

1h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

18h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

18h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

19h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos