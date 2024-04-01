Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion as drawing for giant prize nears

FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 9:48 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 9:56 am.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A nearly $1 billion Powerball jackpot will tempt lottery players Monday night who think they just might hit it rich after three months without a big winner.

No one has won Powerball’s $975 million jackpot since New Year’s Day, a stretch of 38 consecutive drawings without anyone matching the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the jackpot Monday or Wednesday night, the game will match its record number of 41 consecutive drawings on Saturday night.

The reason for the jackpot drought is simple: The odds of winning the top prize are miserable, at 1 in 292.2 million. It’s those odds that create the large jackpots that are designed to attract attention and drive up sales.

The $975 million prize is for a sole winner who makes the rare decision to be paid over 30 years through an annuity. Nearly all winners instead take the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $471.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

16m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are spiking to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1,...

23m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

16m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are spiking to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1,...

23m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

15h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

15h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

16h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos