Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

A Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 3:55 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 3:58 pm.

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police.

Guy Tsabar of Jews Say No to Genocide says that compared to the dozens of other protests organized since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, police conduct was markedly different at Saturday’s rally.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer says the conduct of officers this weekend “mirrored” previous demonstrations, with a deployment of officers and mounted units consistent with recent protests.

Protest organizers alleged in a press release on Sunday that police had been following the march for three hours when “suddenly” demonstrators were barricaded by anti-riot forces and mounted officers — a claim also dismissed by police.

Protest leaders allege police began using force “without warning,” with several people thrown to the ground and at least four sent to hospital.

Toronto police have said three people were charged during Saturday’s march, including one woman accused of assaulting an officer, another who allegedly threw horse manure at police, and a man who was driving a truck with people in the bed of the vehicle.

Sayer said “police employed appropriate and necessary force to preserve public and officer safety while maintaining order during protest activity, particularly when faced with violence and aggression.”

Challenging the allegations that demonstrators were barricaded and that people were injured, Sayer added that “protesters were free to depart the event at any time and we have received no reports of injuries.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

2h ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

2h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

4h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

1h ago

Top Stories

Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police
Arrest made after woman attacked while walking with her kids near Don Mills station: police

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man allegedly attacked a woman as she walked with her children near Don Mills subway station last Saturday. Investigators say the man made a comment towards...

2h ago

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

2h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

4h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

21h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

21h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

22h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos