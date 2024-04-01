Russian security agency says suspects detained in the Caucasus are linked to Moscow attack

A group of ambassadors of foreign diplomatic missions attend a laying ceremony at a makeshift memorial in front of the Crocus City Hall on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 9:30 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 9:42 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency said Monday it has broken up what it called a “terrorist cell” in southern Russia whose members had provided weapons and cash to suspected attackers of the Moscow concert hall.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said that on Sunday it detained four suspected members of the cell in the Russian province of Dagestan in the North Caucasus.

The agency alleged that the suspects detained in Dagestan were involved in channeling funds and providing weapons to the gunmen who attacked the concert hall on Moscow’s western edge on March 22, killing 144 people in the deadliest attack on Russian soil in two decades.

“The detained militants directly participated in financing the perpetrators of the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow and providing them with terror means,” the FSB said in a statement.

It said one of the suspects detained in Dagestan had confessed to personally bringing weapons to the Moscow attackers.

The FSB released a video showing one of the suspects saying that they also planned an attack in the city of Kaspiysk in Dagestan. It wasn’t clear whether the two confessions came from the same person.

The agency said the suspects are foreign nationals, without specifying their nationality. The suspected attackers of the Moscow concert hall arrested hours after the March 22 raid are citizens of the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan.

The detention of four suspects in Dagestan follows the arrest of the four suspected gunmen and seven others who were accused of involvement in the attack.

An affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that “radical Islamists” conducted the raid, but alleged – without providing evidence – that Ukraine and the West were involved, despite Kyiv’s vehement denials.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

16m ago

Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months
Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

0m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

16m ago

Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months
Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

0m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

15h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

15h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

16h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos