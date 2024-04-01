Rusty Wyatt has unforgettable start to racing season

Innisfil native debuted at the F1H2O World Championship in March – and won his first race!

Wyatt’s season began with the win at Indonesia and a 4th-place finish in Vietnam.

rusty-wyatt-powerboat-racing-champion-1

