Thunder and lightning delay the start of the White House’s education-themed Easter egg roll

The White House Easter Egg Roll is set to begin on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2024. Thunder and lightning delayed the start of the Easter egg roll at the White House for 90 minutes on Monday, but the event eventually kicked off under gray skies and internment rain. More than 40,000 people, 10,000 more than last year, were expected to participate in the event. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 9:51 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thunder and lightning delayed the start of the Easter egg roll at the White House for 90 minutes on Monday, but the event eventually kicked off under gray skies and internment rain.

More than 40,000 people — 10,000 more than last year — were expected to participate in the event, attempting to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line. This year’s theme is “EGG-ucation,” and led by Jill Biden, a teacher for more than 30 years.

The egg roll is an annual tradition first held in 1878, and various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House says.

A large schoolhouse erected on the South Lawn, offers kids activities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM — including making circuit-breakers or simulating a fossil dig. The kids will also have the opportunity to write notes to U.S. troops and first responders with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization.

Guests are including thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors. Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online lottery and were being admitted in nine waves until the evening.

The first lady still teaches English and writing at a northern Virginia community college. She and President Joe Biden did not host the egg roll during the first year of his administration in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it resumed the last two years.

The event dates to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes,who opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

17m ago

Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months
Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

updated

0m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

17m ago

Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months
Price of gas in GTA hit highest level in 6 months

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

updated

0m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

15h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

15h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

16h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos