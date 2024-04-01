Blue Jays’ George Springer reflective as he nears 10-year service time milestone

George Springer calls it “kind of crazy” that on Tuesday, he’ll hit 10 years of service time in the major leagues, and as fate has it, he’ll be back in Houston, where he debuted on April 16, 2014, to achieve the meaningful milestone.

“It’s pretty funny to have your first day in the big leagues, starting in one place, and to have that opportunity, that moment come back around 11 years later, it’ll probably be pretty weird for a little bit,” he says during an interview ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays’ visit to the AL West champions. “It’s a huge honour, and not a lot of guys get a chance to do it. To stay in the big leagues is hard, and to have that chance is special. …

“But at the end of the day, I want to try to win that game. It’ll be trying to beat them.”

Springer will be the first of three Blue Jays this season to reach to elusive benchmark, one fewer than 10 per cent of players achieve, according to the Major League Baseball Players Association, with Kevin Gausman set to get there April 17 and Kevin Kiermaier on May 7.

Service time counts days a player spends either on an active roster or the injured list, with 172 days equalling a full season. Those who reach the 10-year mark are guaranteed a fully vested pension, a nice reward that complements the longevity that a decade in The Show represents.

“So many times in my career I never thought I would get to 10 years,” says Gausman.

“The fact that you’ve been able to do something at the highest level for 10 years, it’s really cool to be able to kind of sit back and look at all the ups and downs, all the times that you thought, ‘Man, that looks so far away.’ I was super naive when I was young. Got called up, I didn’t even know that they could send you back down. I had a terrible first five starts and got sent to triple-A and realized, this is a business, they’re expecting results right away. You’ve got to be good. You don’t get to stay up here because you got drafted high. That was hard for me to understand. So for me, it’s especially humbling because of the career that I’ve had, with so many ups and downs.”

Unlike Gausman, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, a decade in the majors was never expected of Kiermaier, a 2010 31st-rounder.

“Every time I’ve had previous teammates get there, I would always tell them, man, that is a hell of an accomplishment,” says Kiermaier. “To be able to do that and have the path that I have had—such a heck of a ride—it’s something to be very proud of. … Ten years in the big leagues doesn’t come by surprise. You earn it.”

There were visions for this type of a career for Springer when the Astros made him the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft and he’s reached his ceiling, with four all-star appearances and a World Series MVP.

His debut in 2014—he went 1-for-5 with a walk in a 6-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals—came just before the Astros began turning the corner after an extended bottoming out. Along with Jose Altuve, Dallas Keuchel, Carlos Correa, and Lance McCullers Jr., among others, they pushed the franchise back into the postseason in 2015, and after missing out in 2016, they’ve been to at least the American League Championship Series in seven straight years.

That’s no longer of concern to Springer, now in the fourth season of the $150-million, six-year contract he signed with the Blue Jays. He hit two home runs and scored five times to help the Blue Jays split four games against the Tampa Bay Rays as he looks to bounce back from an uneven 2023 during which he played 154 games but batted .258/.327/.405, the latter two career lows.

Springer believes that last year, “I started chasing things, tried to be somebody that I wasn’t at times,” and that this season, “I’ve said to the guys, my goal is to get to first base for them. It’s not to do anything more or anything less. Just go out and play the game the way I know how.”

A slow start—he batted .225/.283/.315 in March and April—and a cold July, when he hit .191/.273/.292, dragged down Springer’s overall totals in 2023. And though he knows better, he admits that “when you don’t get the results that you desire, guys in general, myself included, there’s not one guy in the major-leagues that doesn’t do it, you start trying to chase a cool-looking number on the scoreboard.”

“At the end of the day, just like I preach, just like guys always say, the scoreboard doesn’t matter, go play,” he says. “I got caught up in trying to chase it, trying to think about mechanics and all this other stuff instead of just playing the game. I feel like once I got that over that, I let my game be me, went out to play and I did OK for the most part.”

Going through those experiences is why, even at 34, he says he’s still learning, even though he’s more teacher than student in the Blue Jays clubhouse. He’s determined to keep learning from anyone with something to offer, even as he’s keen to share his insights, too.

“My brain thinks I’m 25. My body sometimes doesn’t listen to my brain. But that’s OK,” he says.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have a lot of experiences, to play on some big stages, to know what it’s like to lose, to know what it’s like to win. That’s one of the big parts of why I’m here, to help guys. It’s not always about wins and losses. It’s about helping guys like Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.), like Bo (Bichette), anybody that I can help get to a much better position than I’m in.”