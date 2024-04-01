How the Toronto Maple Leafs can clinch a playoff spot on Monday

The Toronto Maple Leafs could clinch a spot in the playoffs Monday night against the Florida Panthers.

The stakes are high at this point in the season not just for the Leafs, but for many NHL teams looking to reach the elimination round. On Monday, 16 teams take to the ice with playoff hopes on the line for many of them.

So, what are the ways the Leafs can claim a playoff spot on Monday evening?

The Leafs beat the Panthers, the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation, plus the New York Islanders lose to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Leafs beat the Panthers plus Detroit and Philadelphia both lose in regulation.

The Leafs beat the Panthers in regulation, Detroit loses in regulation, plus Philadelphia loses in a shootout.

Not only is it a chance for the Leafs to clinch a playoff spot, but the Panthers have something to fight for, too. On Monday night Paul Maurice’s squad could re-take the top spot in the Atlantic Division and reach the 100-point mark for the third time in franchise history.

Monday’s tilt between the Panthers and Leafs could also offer up a potential first-round playoff preview. Florida eliminated Toronto in the second round of last season in five games and went on to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

In two meetings this season, the Leafs and Panthers each secured a victory on home ice and last played on Nov. 28 with Toronto securing a 2-1 win.

After becoming the ninth player in NHL history to record multiple 60-goal seasons, Auston Matthews will look to set a new career-high in goals.

Watch the Leafs take on the Panthers on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.