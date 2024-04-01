UPS to become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service

FILE - A delivery vehicle passes by a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. UPS has received an air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service, significantly expanding on an existing partnership between the two. UPS said Monday, April 1, 2024, that it will become USPS's primary air cargo provider and move the majority of its air cargo in the U.S. following a transition period.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 6:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service.

The Atlanta shipping company said Monday that it had received an air cargo contract from the U.S. Postal Service that significantly expands an existing partnership between the two.

UPS will move the majority of air cargo in the U.S. for the postal service following a transition period, according to UPS.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

