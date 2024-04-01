US and Israeli officials are to hold virtual talks on their dispute over a Rafah military operation

Palestinians inspect the ruins of a residential building for the Abu Muammar family after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are holding virtual talks Monday to discuss the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a move the U.S. opposes on humanitarian grounds.

A U.S. official confirmed the officials would meet by secure video conference on Monday, a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the U.S. anticipates that “expert teams” will follow up on the talks in person.

President Joe Biden and his administration have publicly and privately urged Israel for months to refrain from a large-scale incursion into Rafah — where more than 1.3 million civilians are estimated to have fled from other parts of Gaza — without a credible plan to relocate and safeguard noncombatants.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel must be able to enter the city as it has the rest of the territory in order to root out Hamas’ remaining brigades, as Israeli forces try to eradicate the group after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The potential operation in the city has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier. The U.S. has already openly said Israel must do more to allow food and other goods through its blockade of Gaza to avert famine.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

