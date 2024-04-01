US defense official had ‘Havana syndrome’ symptoms during a 2023 NATO summit, the Pentagon confirms

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, speaks with United States President Joe Biden during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. The Pentagon confirms that a senior Defense Department official who attended last years’ NATO summit in Lithuania had symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who have experienced “Havana syndrome."   (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 12:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior defense department official who attended last year’s NATO summit at Vilnius, Lithuania, had symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who have experienced “Havana syndrome,” the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

Havana syndrome is still under investigation but includes a string of health problems dating back to 2016, when officials working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported sudden unexplained head pressure, head or ear pain, or dizziness.

The injuries to key U.S. government personnel or their families were part of a “60 Minutes” report Sunday that suggested Russia is behind the incidents, one of which took place during the 2023 NATO summit at Vilnius.

“I can confirm that a senior DOD official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents,” deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday. Singh referred questions on whether Russia had a role to the intelligence community, which is still investigating the matter.

The official, who was not identified, was not part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s official traveling delegation to Vilnius, Singh said, but was there “separately, attending meetings that were part of the NATO summit.”

Singh did not say whether the affected defense official had to seek further medical care, retire or cease performing duties, citing medical privacy.

In February the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in its 2024 threat assessment found that it was “unlikely” that a foreign adversary was responsible for causing the mysterious ailments but noted that U.S. intelligence agencies had varying levels of confidence in that assessment.

The Pentagon’s health care system has established a registry for employees or dependents to report such incidents. In March, however, a five-year study by the National Institutes of Health found no brain injuries or degeneration among U.S. diplomats and other government employees who had Havana syndrome symptoms.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

1h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

1h ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

1h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

1h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

1h ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

1h ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

18h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

18h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

19h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos