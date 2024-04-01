York police looking for missing 86-year-old woman in Markham

Ding Juan Ke, an 86-year-old woman, has been reported missing in York Region.
By Meredith Bond

Posted April 1, 2024 8:00 pm.

York police are looking for a missing 86-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday morning in Markham.

Police say the woman, Ding Juan Ke was last seen at around 9:30 a.m., walking in the area of Markham Road and Castlemore Avenue.

Her family has not been able to get in contact with her since she was last seen so they are concerned for her well-being.

Ke is described as an Asian female, five foot two inches, with grey hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green knitted sweater, grey vest, black pants, and running shoes, carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

