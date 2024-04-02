A look at some of ‘SCTV’ alum Joe Flaherty’s more memorable roles

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 5:39 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 5:42 pm.

Though he was best known for the multitude of characters he embodied on “SCTV,” Joe Flaherty had a long and varied career in film and television. Flaherty died Monday at age 82.

He made an impact on screens big and small, from bit parts in “Slackers” and “Back to the Future II” to star turns on “Freaks and Geeks” and “Maniac Mansion.”

Here are some of his more memorable roles over the decades:

“The King of Queens” – Flaherty had a recurring role on the Kevin James-led sitcom, appearing as a priest in a handful of episodes from 2001 to 2003.

“Freaks and Geeks” – Flaherty starred as traditional patriarch and Korean War veteran Harold Weir on the short-lived series, which aired from 1999 to 2000 and served as a springboard for creator Judd Apatow’s career. 

“Police Academy: The Series” – Flaherty was a series regular in the TV spinoff of the “Police Academy” film series, portraying the buffoonish head of the academy. 

“Happy Gilmore” – Flaherty’s role in this 1996 Adam Sandler comedy was brief but memorable. He played a heckler who went after Sandler’s character on the golf course.

“Maniac Mansion” – Flaherty starred as an eccentric inventor in this sitcom from Eugene Levy. He also wrote several episodes of the series, which aired from 1991 to 1993.

“SCTV” – Flaherty was an original cast member on this Canadian sketch comedy show that became a hit south of the border. Castmates remember him as a mentor, a teacher, and a really, really funny co-worker. On the series, he originated the vampiric TV host Count Floyd — a character he revisited over the years. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

13m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

13m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

6h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

23h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

23h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.
2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos