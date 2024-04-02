A look at some of ‘SCTV’ alum Joe Flaherty’s more memorable roles

Though he was best known for the multitude of characters he embodied on “SCTV,” Joe Flaherty had a long and varied career in film and television. Flaherty died Monday at age 82.

He made an impact on screens big and small, from bit parts in “Slackers” and “Back to the Future II” to star turns on “Freaks and Geeks” and “Maniac Mansion.”

Here are some of his more memorable roles over the decades:

“The King of Queens” – Flaherty had a recurring role on the Kevin James-led sitcom, appearing as a priest in a handful of episodes from 2001 to 2003.

“Freaks and Geeks” – Flaherty starred as traditional patriarch and Korean War veteran Harold Weir on the short-lived series, which aired from 1999 to 2000 and served as a springboard for creator Judd Apatow’s career.

“Police Academy: The Series” – Flaherty was a series regular in the TV spinoff of the “Police Academy” film series, portraying the buffoonish head of the academy.

“Happy Gilmore” – Flaherty’s role in this 1996 Adam Sandler comedy was brief but memorable. He played a heckler who went after Sandler’s character on the golf course.

“Maniac Mansion” – Flaherty starred as an eccentric inventor in this sitcom from Eugene Levy. He also wrote several episodes of the series, which aired from 1991 to 1993.

“SCTV” – Flaherty was an original cast member on this Canadian sketch comedy show that became a hit south of the border. Castmates remember him as a mentor, a teacher, and a really, really funny co-worker. On the series, he originated the vampiric TV host Count Floyd — a character he revisited over the years.

