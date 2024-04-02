American teenager and 2 other people killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt

FILE - Skiers ride down the slopes at Riffelberg with Mount Matterhorn in the background, on Jan. 16, 2012, in Zermatt in the canton of Valais, Switzerland. An American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said Tuesday April 2, 2024. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 6:35 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 6:42 am.

GENEVA (AP) — An American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said Tuesday. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.

The victims were a 15-year-old American boy, as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement. They gave no further details, but said they currently have no information on the woman’s identity.

Prosecutors were investigating the incident.

Last month, five members of a Swiss family were found dead after going missing while cross-country skiing near the Matterhorn in difficult weather conditions. Authorities abandoned the search for a sixth missing person days later.

The Associated Press

