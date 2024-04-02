Austria stepping up police checks in border areas after Germany liberalizes cannabis rules

FILE - A man smokes cannabis in front of the Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, at a public consumption event at the start of a new law on Monday, April 1, 2024. Austria will step up police checks near its border with Germany after its neighbor legalized the possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use, the country's top security official said Tuesday, April 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 8:58 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 9:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Austria will step up police checks near its border with Germany after its neighbor legalized the possession of limited amounts of cannabis for recreational use, the country’s top security official said Tuesday.

Germany’s new rules went into force Monday, legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants for their personal use.

A second part of the legislation, under which German residents age 18 and older will be allowed to join nonprofit cannabis-growing clubs from which they can buy marijuana, takes effect July 1.

European countries have a patchwork of rules on and approaches to cannabis, which remains illegal for recreational use in most places. Austria has no plans to follow Germany’s lead and says it is keen to prevent any cross-border trade.

“The police will conduct intensified checks, particularly in areas near the border, to take addictive substances and drivers under the influence of drugs out of circulation,” Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement. “This is about the protection of all road users.”

His ministry said plain-clothes police officers and specialists from regional transport departments trained to recognize symptoms of impairment through drugs will be deployed.

The Associated Press

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

8m ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

21m ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

3h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

3h ago

