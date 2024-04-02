Biden will host Muslim leaders at White House for a meeting on Gaza and a scaled-down Iftar dinner

President Joe Biden waves as he arrives to board Air Force One, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is headed to New York for a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration’s staunch support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers in the Democratic administration and senior national security aides, a White House official said, in the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago. Muslim staffers will then join the president for a dinner to break the fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

The White House did not immediately name the community members who would join the meeting.

For the past two years, Biden has held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid at the White House, but those plans were shelved this year amid the war, which has seen more than 30,000 people killed in Gaza, the majority estimated to be civilians. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, and about 250 Israeli troops have died in fighting since then.

White House officials previously traveled to Detroit earlier this year and faced an icy reception from Muslim American community leaders in the swing state, where more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters cast protest votes for “uncommitted” as part of an organized showing of disapproval for Biden’s posture toward the conflict.

News of Biden’s meeting was first reported by National Public Radio.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

5m ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP
Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP

A man from Oshawa is facing charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed him tossing a bag of cocaine from his car window. OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby...

2m ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

5m ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP
Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP

A man from Oshawa is facing charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed him tossing a bag of cocaine from his car window. OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby...

2m ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

15h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

16h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

20h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos