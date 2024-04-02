Firefighters rescue 2 people trapped under Ohio bridge by fast-rising river waters

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue of two people who were trapped under a bridge early Tuesday when the waters of an Ohio river began rising, and forecasters warned more severe weather was headed to the area.

The two people were sleeping under the bridge around 8:45 a.m. when the Scioto River started to rise, the Columbus Fire Department reported. While the pair were never directly in the water, the flooding prevented them from returning to the shore, so a fire department boat was sent to rescue them.

No injuries were reported. The couple’s names were not disclosed.

A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the river that are expected to reach flood stage Wednesday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Olentangy River near Worthington.

Forecasters also warned that severe storms which could potentially spawn tornadoes and more flooding were expected to move into central Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

1h ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

26m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

23m ago

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

1h ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

26m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

17h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

17h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

17h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

22h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos