From NC State’s Kevin Keatts to Florida St’s Leonard Hamilton, ACC is home to 9 Black head coaches

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry, left, and North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts, right, shaking hands at the end of their Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball tournament game Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. North Carolina State won 83-65. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 12:56 pm.

Kevin Keatts’ path through the NCAA Tournament with North Carolina State included beating three teams with white head coaches, with another up next in the Final Four against Purdue’s Matt Painter.

Marquette’s Shaka Smart was the only fellow Black head coach he saw down the sideline along the way.

Winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament was another story: Keatts and the Wolfpack faced three Black coaches in five games: Louisville’s Kenny Payne, Syracuse’s Adrian Autry and North Carolina’s Hubert Davis.

While fewer than 1 in 3 head coaches at the top level of men’s college basketball are Black, the ACC has nine, including Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton and Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire. There are just 17 at the other 65 Power Six schools, and Keatts wants to make the most of being in a head job. He believes all eyes are on him and his colleagues who have been hired for the top jobs.

“I try to do everything right,” Keatts said. “I try to work my butt off, I try to be positive role model because sometime my success, which is unfortunate, is directly connected to the next hire that they may have.”

Hamilton, who is in his third head coaching job since his first at Oklahoma State in 1986, has always thought like that. The 75-year-old dean of coaches at the ACC has been at Florida State since 2002 and is glad he had mentors like John Thompson and George Raveling he could call early in his career. He said he and enjoys seeing young assistants making more connections with agents and getting chances to show what they can do on a staff like he did at Austin Peay and Kentucky decades ago.

“Not that I walked around with a T-shirt saying, ‘I’m ready’ — it became obvious that those who were looking for a coach that I was an integral part of the success at the University of Kentucky,” Hamilton said. “And I think that’s what I see going on now. I’m seeing guys that have established themselves enough, and they’ve got the exposure that more guys, I think, are ready to take that jump and do a good job with it.”

Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry credits Mike Boynton getting hired by Oklahoma State in 2017 for setting a precedent that allowed him to get his first head job at Penn State four years later.

“That’s one of the major things is when there’s something that’s already happened, if there’s success, people tend to almost copycat a little bit,” Shrewsberry said. “If not for Mike Boynton’s situation, I might not have gotten that situation. I might not have gotten that job. I’m always appreciative of that, and now I’ve got to help other people by just having success.”

Keatts said some Black assistants aren’t put in position to succeed, handed rebuilding jobs that are difficult to complete.

At least a full, four-year recruiting cycle is needed to make progress, Keatts believes. That is a longer a runway than Louisville gave Payne before firing him after two seasons. Boynton got seven years at Oklahoma State but has also since been fired.

Hamilton in the ‘80s said he realized that all his dream jobs weren’t places that needed his help and he began instead looking for fixer-upper gigs, but he agreed with Keatts that sometimes first-time coaches aren’t given enough time to turn a program around.

“Programs do not get to be in shape where they need a little fixing up overnight, but the people expect you to fix it overnight and that’s basically impossible,” Hamilton said. “Changing the culture and the philosophy and getting the right kids in who fit the way you want to play, sometimes that’s not a quick fix.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard contributed.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan
Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a GO train at a rail crossing in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads near Highway...

7m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

1h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

2h ago

Top Stories

Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan
Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a GO train at a rail crossing in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads near Highway...

7m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

1h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

18h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

19h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

19h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

23h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos