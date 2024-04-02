Grocery code of conduct won’t drive prices higher: Empire chief executive

Empire chief executive Michael Medline leaves a meeting on the growing cost of food in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Medline is speaking at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 9:56 am.

TORONTO — Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline said there’s no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians.

The president and CEO of Sobeys’ parent company made the comment at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto on Tuesday.

Medline said he wouldn’t support a grocery code of conduct for his industry if he thought it would make retail prices higher.

Last fall, Loblaw and Walmart said they wouldn’t sign the code as currently drafted, stalling progress as the code neared completion.

Proponents of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery retailers.

But Loblaw and Walmart have said they are concerned it would raise food prices for Canadians. 

The impasse has led to talk of the code being made mandatory instead of voluntary, with the House of Commons committee tasked with studying food prices telling Loblaw and Walmart that if they don’t sign on, the committee will recommend the code be made law. 

Medline said he’s frustrated at how long the code has taken, but still believes there’s a way to keep it industry-led instead of bringing in legislation.

“It’s high time this was brought to a close,” he said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

8m ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP
Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP

A man from Oshawa is facing charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed him tossing a bag of cocaine from his car window. OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby...

4m ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

8m ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

1h ago

Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP
Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP

A man from Oshawa is facing charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed him tossing a bag of cocaine from his car window. OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby...

4m ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

15h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

16h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

20h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos