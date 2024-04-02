Man admits stealing $1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 8:10 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 8:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.

Jobson Marangoni De Castro, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

De Castro targeted two victims, both residents of Brazil, who traveled together to Beverly Hills to attend a fashion event last May, the statement said. They brought with them six suitcases filled with jewelry and high-end items worth about $1.8 million, according to court documents.

De Castro tricked a hotel employee into giving him a key to the victims’ room and stole all their suitcases while they were at dinner, prosecutors said.

Investigators said De Castro then traveled to Miami, where he messaged a potential buyer on social media, saying he wanted to sell a diamond necklace and luxury watch but he did not have papers for them because he had found them in a box belonging to his late mother. The next day, the buyer wired $50,000 for the jewelry, which De Castro brought to the buyer’s Miami store, investigators said.

The jewelry matched the description of the items stolen from the victims in Beverly Hills, and De Castro was arrested, according to court documents.

De Castro, who has been in federal custody since August 2023, was ordered to appear for an April 30 evidentiary hearing to determine the loss amount. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the following months.

The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the case.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

4m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Top Stories

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese...

4m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

2h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

2h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

3h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

9h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.
2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.
More Videos