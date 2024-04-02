Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria can stay for now, advocates say

Deborah Adegboye (left to right), NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice and Quebec Soldaire MLA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard attend an event as community groups gather outside federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's Montreal office on Friday, March 29, 2024. Advocates for a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have been granted temporary permission to stay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas MacDonald

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 5:37 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 5:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Advocates for a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have been granted temporary permission to stay in Canada.

Quebec legislature member Guillaume Cliche-Rivard says an April 5 deportation order has been cancelled for Deborah Adegboye, her husband and their children.

Cliche-Rivard, who is also an immigration lawyer, says federal immigration officials have granted the family a temporary residence permit that will allow them to remain in the country while they pursue a bid for permanent residence on humanitarian grounds.

Adegboye and her husband arrived in Quebec from Nigeria with their first child as asylum seekers in 2017 via the now-shuttered Roxham Road crossing, fleeing what she has described as religious persecution by a dangerous Nigerian cult.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Adegboye and her husband have worked as orderlies providing health care to vulnerable patients, while adding two more children to their family.

A spokesperson for the Welcome Collective, which helped organize a rally in support of the family last week, said Adegboye and her family are thrilled and relieved to be able to stay.

The office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a phone interview, Cliche-Rivard said the immigration minister’s decision to grant a reprieve was the right one. 

“These are people who are making an exceptional contribution,” said Cliche-Rivard, who is a member of the opposition Quebec solidaire party. “Both are patient attendants for very vulnerable people. Their children are educated in French, and they’ve been here since 2017.” 

While he’s happy with the decision, he said their experience shows the need to develop programs that quickly offer permanent status to immigrants who work essential jobs. 

“It’s a bit a failure of the system that it got this far,” he said.

Maryse Poisson of the Welcome Collective said she managed to speak with the family on Tuesday afternoon, and she said they’re “very relieved” to be able to stay. 

However, she said she’s also thinking of other families who are facing deportation “in the shadows” without having the same attention drawn to their cause.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

13m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

13m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

6h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

23h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

23h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.
2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos