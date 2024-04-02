Music Review: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams sing about the power of love on ‘All This Time’

This cover image released by Royal Potato Family Records shows "All This Time" by Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams. (Royal Potato Family Records via AP)

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 5:50 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 6:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES — Drawing from personal experience, husband-and-wife duo Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams sing about first-rate romance on their latest collaborative album, “All This Time.”

Their marriage of 35 years — he from New York City and she from Peckerwood Point, Tennessee — had a partnership that was “love at first note,’’ as Williams describes it, and has blossomed musically with the release of four duet albums. “All This Time” is the best yet, a rousing and romantic testament to the power of love both forever and fleeting.

Campbell wrote seven of the 10 songs and produced the set, which will be released Friday. It’s rooted in his relationship with Williams and also the traditions of classic country, honored lustily on a cover of George Jones ’ “That’s All It Took.”

Nostalgia and sentimentality are leavened with humor, swagger, keening harmonies and Campbell’s guitar. An understated elegance distinguishes his playing even when he makes like Eric Clapton or serves up Southern rock riffs, and the mood is such that laughter accompanies his solo on the funky “The Way You Make Me Feel.”

The backing band includes Little Feat pianist Bill Payne and Levon Helm, who recorded the drum part for “That’s All It Took” shortly before he died in 2012. Stately arrangements frame songs about flirting, fidelity and the fragile nature of it all.

Campbell’s life-threatening bout with COVID-19 in 2020 looms on the ballad “A Little Better,” an ode to simple joy. A stomping duet on the Julie Miller-penned “I Love You” serves as the emotional centerpiece, if only because of the title.

Other highlights include the inviting ballad “Ride with Me,” the New Orleans-style shuffle “I Think About You,” and the honky-tonkin’ working-class anthem “We Done Earned It,” which rhymes “steak supreme” with “château du vin.”

Campbell and Williams swap lead vocals and sound terrific singing together, which should be no surprise. After all, harmony is what a good marriage is about.

___

AP music reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Steven Wine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

11m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

11m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

6h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

23h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

23h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.
2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos