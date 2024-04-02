Suspected impaired driver charged after tossing bag of cocaine from window: OPP

A man from Oshawa is facing charges, including impaired driving, after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed him tossing a bag of cocaine from his car window.

OPP Const. Taylor Konkle of the Whitby Detachment said on March 31, officers were conducting seatbelt checks at Highway 401 and Simcoe Street in Oshawa.

They witnessed a driver enter the on-ramp and throw a small baggy out the window. The driver was pulled over, and officers noticed he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

“They then located the small baggy and observed a white powdered substance in it, suspected to be cocaine,” said Const. Konkle.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a large amount of cash, a scale and other clear bags suspected to be for drugs.

“While speaking to the driver, he showed signs of impairment,” said Const. Konkle.

A 32-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and is now facing several drug-related charges and operations while impaired.

OPP Const. Kerry Schmidt said officers are hoping to enhance its impaired driving enforcement efforts due to an increase in impaired driving occurrences.

“Tragically, 385 people lost their lives in impaired driving-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads between 2018 and the end of 2023,” Const. Schmidt wrote in a news release.

“During the same period, impaired driving-related collisions have steadily climbed, with 2023 marking a 31 per cent increase when compared to the numbers during the previous five years. Impaired driving charges are also up 33 per cent over the same six-year period.”