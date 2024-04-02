Police investigate multi-tractor crash as carbon-levy protests continue in Alberta

Anti-carbon tax protesters wave signs and chant slogans as they block a westbound lane of the Trans Canada highway near Cochrane, Alta., Monday, April 1, 2024. Mounties in Alberta say they’re keeping traffic moving on the Trans-Canada Highway despite a roadside carbon-levy protest, and say five large farm tractors have already caused a multi-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 5:12 pm.

COCHRANE, ALBERTA, CANADA — Mounties in Alberta say they’re keeping traffic moving on the Trans-Canada Highway despite a roadside carbon-levy protest, and say five large farm tractors have already caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Protesters slowed traffic on the Trans-Canada just west of Calgary on Monday to protest the scheduled hike in the federal carbon levy, which boosted gas prices at the pumps by about three cents a litre.

That protest has continued but police say traffic is moving as demonstrators are being kept off to the side of the road.

Police say another carbon-levy protest further south in the Crowsnest Pass on Monday led to a multi-vehicle crash after five large farm tractors refused to stop for police.

The investigation into that pileup continues.

In Calgary Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith urged all protesters to keep the demonstrations legal.

“I don’t support it when Extinction Rebellion glues themselves to the street and stops traffic, and I don’t support anyone (else) stopping traffic as well,” Smith said.

“You can protest (but) do it at the side of the road.

“Don’t interfere with the movement of goods. Don’t interfere with the movement of your neighbours.”

The province has in place the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, which provides added penalties for those who tie up key infrastructure and transportation corridors.

Smith said she will leave it up to police to decide when and if to use the defence act.

Police, in a news release, said safety is paramount.

“We do not take enforcement action lightly, but the safety of motorists, protesters and a travellers’ right to use a public highway must be maintained,” Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

“It is extremely unsafe to stand or impede traffic on a public roadway.

“The RCMP have advised the protesters (at Cochrane, west of Calgary) that we will be in location to ensure they remain off the highway and do not impede the flow of traffic along an extremely busy corridor.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

15m ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

7h ago

3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident
3 suspects wanted after man stabbed in Whitby road rage incident

Three men are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident in Whitby. Durham police were called to the area of Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson Roads around...

3h ago

New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people
New police helicopters in Ontario to help fight car theft, find missing people

Four new police helicopters will help fight the car-theft crisis and assist searches for missing vulnerable people, the province and Toronto-area police forces say. The four police services -- Toronto,...

1h ago

