S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunication and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 141.88 points at 22,043.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 403.41 points at 39,163.44. The S&P 500 index was down 47.46 points at 5,196.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 203.94 points at 16,192.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.67 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.15 at US$84.86 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up four cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$20.20 at US$2,277.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press