Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earn Webby Award nominations, along with Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Gosling

Former President Barack Obama appears at a rally to support of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Atlanta on Dec. 1, 2022, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama appears at the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York on Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, left, and AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 7:04 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 7:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend Travis Kelce, along with Sydney Sweeney,Ryan Gosling and Timothee Chalamet, are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, the result of 13,000 entries from over 70 countries. The Associated Press got an early look.

Swift’s Instagram message encouraging her 283 million followers to register to vote was nominated in the best creator or influencer category. The website she directed her fans to — the nonpartisan Vote.org — recorded more than 35,000 registrations, according to the organization.

Kelce, got a nomination in the best sports podcast category for teaming up with his brother Jason for their “New Heights” show. Speaking of couples, Michelle Obama got a nod for her “The Light Podcast,” while her husband, former President Barack Obama, was nominated for his work with LinkedIn.

The awards are selected by the Academy, while The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by fans around the world. Voting for that award is open now until April 18. Winners for all awards will be announced May 13 at a ceremony hosted by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer and comedian Amber Ruffin.

Sweeney got a nod for collaborating with Ford Motor Company for a contest with the winner getting a 2024 custom Mustang GT designed by the actor. Paris Hilton was nominated for her 10-minute TikTok post about her family’s hotel brand.

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein got a nod for his podcast “Films to Be Buried With,” in which he brings on guests to discuss the movies that have most impacted their lives. He faces competition in the TV and film podcast category from podcasts about “The Crown,” “The Last of Us,” “Endeavor” and “And Just Like That…”

Chalamet was nominated in the media and entertainment branded content category for his ad for Apple TV+, a follow-up to last year’s campaign with Jon Hamm. The ad shows the “Dune” star enjoying the programming on Apple’s streaming service and wondering if he could do the projects. “Severance’ is weird. I could do weird,” Chalamet says.

Chalamet will face off against Ryan Gosling, who admitted his Barbie character, Ken, may have “stolen” one of BTS member Jimin’s signature looks. Gosling gave Ken’s prized guitar to Jimin to apologize.

Music video nominations were handed out to Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” Lil Nas X’s “J Christ,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and new best new artist Grammy-winner Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama.”

The category of best overall social presence is stuffed with familiar names — Bravo, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Sesame Street” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The gravitational pull of the hit movie “Barbie” also made it into the Webby nominations, with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promoting a dark-haired version of Barbie dressed in a pink pantsuit earning a nod in the public service and activism category and Mattel getting one for its social media movie tie-ins.

The list of nominations also illustrate the impact of Artificial Intelligence, with several new categories for AI apps and experiences, like Burger King’s cheeseburger nuggets.

Companies earning the highest number of nominations are PBS with 20, Warner Bros. Discovery with 18, Netflix at 14, CNN with 13, and three tied with 11 each — Paramount, The Washington Post and MTV Entertainment.

Academy members include musician and writer Questlove, writer and actor Quinta Brunson, rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe, writer and producer Roxane Gay, Pepsi Co. executive Todd Kaplan, and Yann LeCun, an AI scientist with Meta.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

updated

1h ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

2h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

2h ago

Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers
Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't about to nitpick an impressive, if white-knuckled, victory over one of their most heated rivals. "It was a really good challenge for us, and I thought we met it really...

2h ago

Top Stories

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

updated

1h ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

2h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

2h ago

Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers
Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't about to nitpick an impressive, if white-knuckled, victory over one of their most heated rivals. "It was a really good challenge for us, and I thought we met it really...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

12h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

13h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

17h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos