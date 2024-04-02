The man charged in an Illinois attack that left 4 dead is due back in court

FILE - Police investigate stabbings that left several people dead and others injured, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Rockford, Ill. Christian Soto, the man charged with murdering four people and injuring seven others by stabbing and beating the victims in the northern Illinois city of Rockford, is expected back in court on Tuesday, April 2. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 1:02 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 1:12 am.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them is expected back in court on Tuesday.

A judge in the city of Rockford is expected to consider prosecutors’ request that Christian Soto remain jailed pending trial.

The 22-year-old appeared briefly in court on Thursday, a day after the attacks in Rockford and his arrest. His defense asked for more time to prepare for the hearing.

The Winnebago County Public Defender’s office, listed as Soto’s representative in court documents, has not returned messages from The Associated Press seeking comment on his behalf.

A woman who identified herself as Soto’s sister last week declined to comment to the AP.

The Winnebago County coroner on Thursday identified those killed as 63-year-old Romona Schupbach; 23-year-old Jacob Schupbach; 49-year-old Jay Larson; and 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb.

Authorities last week described a series of frenzied attacks within minutes at multiple addresses in a Rockford neighborhood, but said they had not determined a motive.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Soto told police after his arrest that he had smoked marijuana with Jacob Schupbach and believed the drugs “were laced with an unknown narcotic” that made him paranoid.

Authorities have said Soto first stabbed Schupbach and his mother then violently attacked other people in the area and inside other homes. They said he beat, stabbed and used a truck to run over Larson, who was working as a mail carrier; wounded three people inside one home; and beat Newcomb, her sister and a friend with a baseball bat inside another home.

Authorities said Winnebago County sheriff deputies arrested Soto as he fled from another home where he had stabbed a woman and had been slowed down by a man driving by who stopped to intervene.

The Associated Press


