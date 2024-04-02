3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue area.

An adult male was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but police tell 680 News Radio Toronto that the victim’s injuries weren’t as serious as first thought.

Authorities are searching for three male youths last seen wearing masks and black and blue clothes.

Police said it’s unclear why the man was stabbed, and they’re not investigating it as a robbery.