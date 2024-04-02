Uber legacy: Class-action lawsuit by taxi drivers against Quebec begins

A trial begins Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by former holders of Quebec taxi permits who allege the provincial government effectively expropriated their property without proper compensation when it abolished those permits. Quebec taxi drivers protest against new legislation to deregulate the industry, in Montreal, Friday, April 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — A trial opens Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit accusing the Quebec government of wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars in the value of taxi permits by allowing ride-hailing company Uber to operate and then by abolishing the permit system.

The government’s negligence led to the disguised expropriation of taxi licences — without proper compensation — in areas where Uber was offering its services, says the lawsuit by former permit holders.

Quebec allowed Uber to violate the laws and regulations governing the taxi industry when the company started operating in the province in 2013, “which led to a drop in demand for taxi owners’ permits and an inevitable decline in their value,” according to the statement of claim.

The lawsuit also alleges that the province’s actions — including the creation of a pilot project in 2016 that legalized Uber’s operations in Quebec — contributed to the further decline in the value of taxi owners’ permits before they were eliminated as part of a 2019 taxi industry reform. 

“By permitting the massive entry of Uber vehicles under the cover of a pilot project, the government was negligent, acted in bad faith and deliberately caused the group members’ permits to lose value,” says the statement of claim.

The Quebec government used to strictly regulate the number of taxi permits in each city in the province; for instance, in 2015 Montreal was allowed to have 4,522. As a result the price of permits soared, reaching roughly $200,000 in Montreal in 2015, making the city’s market worth roughly $900 million. Permits used to be bought and sold, and many new taxi drivers took out loans to purchase their right to own a taxi in the city.

But when Uber entered the market, the value of those permits began to drop, as new entrants didn’t want to pay the high prices in an industry that was being disrupted.

Then in 2019, years after Uber started operating in Quebec, the government adopted a law abolishing the permit system and loosened other regulations. And while the government compensated permit holders, their lawyers allege many of them received around $150,000 less than the market value of the permits before Uber’s arrival in the province. 

“In many cases, these permits represented the owners’ most important financial asset, in addition to being their retirement plan and the legacy they had planned to leave to their children,” law firm Trudel Johnston & Lespérance, which represents the former permit holders, said in a news release.

The class action, which was authorized in 2018, seeks compensation equivalent to the market value of a taxi owner’s permit before Uber’s 2013 arrival in Quebec and $1,000 in punitive damages for each member of the group.

The Quebec government had argued that it could not be sued for its political decisions and claimed that the allegations in the lawsuit were not precise.

The office of Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette declined to comment on Monday because the case is before the courts. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two....

5h ago

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

9h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

6h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

12h ago

Top Stories

Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two....

5h ago

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

9h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

6h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

9h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

10h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

14h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos