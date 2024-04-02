US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 11:54 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 11:56 am.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Truth about the Devlins by Lisa Scottoline (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. The Drawback of Single Dads by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

7. The Right Path by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. By Frenzy I Ruin by Cora Reilly (Cora Reilly)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. An Honest Man by Michael Koryta (Hachette Audio)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

9. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness (Unabridged) by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Random House, LLC)

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

1h ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

31m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

27m ago

Top Stories

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

1h ago

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

31m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

17h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

17h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

17h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

22h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos