Vatican to publish document on gender, surrogacy and human dignity next week

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 6:43 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 6:56 am.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican will publish a document next week on gender theory and surrogacy that was announced in a bid to respond to opposition from conservatives over Pope Francis’ willingness to bless same-sex unions.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will hold his first news conference to present the document “Infinite Dignity, on human dignity,” on April 8, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

Fernández, who is very close to Francis, revealed the declaration was in the works after he came under criticism for the roll-out of a December document from his office authorizing priests to offer non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples.

Conservative bishops, including entire national bishops conferences in Africa, blasted the document as contrary to biblical teaching about homosexuality and said they wouldn’t implement it.

Fernández, who is from Argentina, has said in various media interviews since then that the new document will offer a strong critique of “immoral tendencies” in society today, including surrogacy, sex changes and gender theory.

While Francis has made a hallmark of his papacy to reach out to LGBTQ+ people, he has also strongly denounced what he calls “gender ideology.” He has in particular railed against what he says is the tendency of Western countries to impose their values about gender and sexuality on the developing world as a condition for economic aid.

Francis has also called for a global ban on surrogacy, saying the practice exploits the economic needs of the surrogate mother and violates the dignity of mother and child.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

updated

1h ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

2h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

2h ago

Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers
Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't about to nitpick an impressive, if white-knuckled, victory over one of their most heated rivals. "It was a really good challenge for us, and I thought we met it really...

2h ago

Top Stories

Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA
Special weather statement in place as nasty spring storm hits Toronto, GTA

A special weather statement is in place as Toronto braces for heavy rain, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada is warning of a Colorado low that is expected...

updated

1h ago

3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West
3 youths sought by police after man stabbed, seriously injured in Eglinton West

Toronto police are searching for three young suspects after a man was stabbed and seriously injured in the Eglinton West neighbourhood. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday in the Eglinton Avenue...

2h ago

Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes
Ontario may see non-tech teachers in new mandatory tech-ed classes

Ontario is proposing to allow teachers without technological credentials to teach certain tech courses for the next school year, which teachers and principals suggest indicates the province is ill-prepared...

2h ago

Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers
Matthews now at 62 goals as Maple Leafs rise to challenge against stingy Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren't about to nitpick an impressive, if white-knuckled, victory over one of their most heated rivals. "It was a really good challenge for us, and I thought we met it really...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

12h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

13h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

17h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
More Videos