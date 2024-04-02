Voters in Enid, Oklahoma, oust city council member with ties to white nationalism

Judd Blevins, left, a city councilor in Enid, Okla., speaks to Enid resident Frank Baker, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, before a community forum. Blevins, who has acknowledged ties to white supremacist groups, faces a recall vote, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 9:51 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 9:56 pm.

ENID, Oklahoma (AP) — Voters in the northwest Oklahoma city of Enid ousted a city council member with ties to white nationalism, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday on the Oklahoma Election Board website.

With all four precincts reporting in Enid’s Ward 1, results show voters chose to recall 42-year-old Judd Blevins. They instead selected Cheryl Patterson, a grandmother and longtime youth leader at an area church, to fill the seat.

Blevins, an Iraq War veteran, was narrowly elected to the seat last year despite his ties to white nationalist groups.

Blevins acknowledged at a community forum last week that he marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. He also admitted being connected to the now-defunct white supremacist group Identity Evropa.

When asked at the forum to explain his involvement in the rally and his ties to Identity Evropa, he responded: “Bringing attention to the same issues that got Donald Trump elected in 2016: securing America’s borders, reforming our legal immigration system and, quite frankly, pushing back on this anti-white hatred that is so common in media entertainment.”

The recall effort in Oklahoma was launched by two longtime Enid residents, best friends Connie Vickers and Nancy Presnall, both Democrats in a county where Republicans have a nearly 4-to-1 advantage in voter registration.

The Associated Press

Tsunami threat largely passes after strong earthquake strikes Taiwan
Tsunami threat largely passes after strong earthquake strikes Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed. The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its forecast from 3 meters (9.8 feet)...

5m ago

Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction
Person pinned against wall after vehicle drives into business near The Junction

A person has suffered unknown injuries after a vehicle drove into a business and pinned them against the wall near the Junction. Toronto police were called to the business at St. Clair Avenue West and...

4h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

4h ago

Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building
Balcony fire reported at downtown Toronto apartment building

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of a balcony fire at a Bay and College Streets apartment building. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 5:30 p.m. It's unknown...

3h ago

