WestJet Encore pilots vote for strike mandate, adding to airline’s turbulence

A WestJet Boeing 737-700 aircraft taxis to the runway for departure from Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. WestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 1:42 pm.

CALGARY — WestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association says aviators at WestJet’s regional carrier voted 97 per cent in favour of strike authorization after contract talks around pay and career progression came to a “near standstill.”

The 355 pilots can walk off the tarmac 72 hours after union leadership files a strike notice.

The potential job action or lockout can only take place after a 21-day cooling-off period that kicked off when federal conciliation between the two sides ended last week.

Pilot Carin Kenny, who heads the union’s WestJet Encore contingent, says its workers are among the lowest-paid regional pilots in Canada, driving some to seek jobs elsewhere.

WestJet did not immediately respond to questions on the strike mandate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan
Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a GO train at a rail crossing in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads near Highway...

3m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

1h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

1h ago

Top Stories

Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan
Driver dead after GO train collides with vehicle in Vaughan

One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a GO train at a rail crossing in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the area of Rivermede and Bowes roads near Highway...

3m ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Premier Doug Ford continued his cantankerous attacks on the federal carbon tax Tuesday, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ford fumed that if Trudeau...

1h ago

'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged
'Beautiful person': Early childhood educator identified in Ajax homicide, boyfriend charged

Durham Regional Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 45-year-old mother of two and early childhood educator, identified by her family and friends as a "kind, caring...

3h ago

Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached
Ottawa to launch $6B infrastructure fund to help build homes - with strings attached

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

18h ago

2:46
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality
Pro-Palestinian protesters call for investigation into alleged police brutality

Organizers of a Pro-Palestinian protest in Toronto are calling for an independent review of police conduct at a weekend rally. Faiza Amin with allegations of police brutality at the demonstration, that the city’s police force is denying.

19h ago

2:39
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April
Major spike in gas prices forecast for mid-April

The cost of gas in the GTA has hit the highest level in six months as a hike in the federal carbon price takes effect. Shauna Hunt is gauging reaction at the pumps.

19h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

23h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

More Videos