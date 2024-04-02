Wisconsin voters are deciding whether to ban private money support for elections

FILE - Residents cast their votes at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the first day of early voting, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, will decide on two Republican-backed constitutional amendments, one of which would ban the use of private money to run elections in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 12:12 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2024 12:26 am.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters on Tuesday were deciding on two Republican-backed constitutional amendments, one of which would ban the use of private money to run elections in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

The other proposal would require that only election officials designated by law can administer elections. That is already the law, but adding that language to the Wisconsin Constitution would make it harder to repeal.

Democrats opposed both measures, which they argued would make it more difficult to conduct elections in the presidential battleground state.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. following an early, in-person absentee voting period that began two weeks ago.

Both proposed constitutional amendments are in response to grant money that came to Wisconsin in 2020 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a liberal group that fights for voter access. That year, the center received a $300 million donation from Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan to help election officials buy supplies and run elections at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before vaccines were available.

The state’s five largest cities, all of which President Joe Biden won, received $8.8 million. They were among roughly 200 communities in Wisconsin that received around $10 million as part of $350 million given out nationally.

Republicans who dubbed the money “Zuckerbucks” complained the bulk of the funds went to Democratic strongholds and claimed it was an attempt by the billionaire to tip the vote in favor of Democrats. The argument came amid false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that widespread voter fraud led to Biden’s 2020 win.

Since 2020, Republicans in at least 27 states have outlawed or restricted private elections grants.

The Wisconsin measures are supported by Republicans and conservative groups, including the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and Election Integrity for Wisconsin. They are opposed by an array of government watchdog and liberal groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Common Cause Wisconsin, Wisconsin Conservation Voters and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Not a single Democratic lawmaker voted for the amendment, which was then split into two questions on the ballot. Opponents of the amendments worry they could lead to attempts to stifle current practices enhancing voter participation.

Three courts and the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission rejected complaints challenging the legality of the grant money.

Republicans, who control the Legislature, brought the constitutional amendments to circumvent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost surely would have vetoed the measures. Amendments are not subject to the governor’s approval.

Wisconsin voters have approved 148 out of 200 proposed constitutional amendments since the state constitution was adopted in 1848, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two....

1h ago

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

6h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

3h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

9h ago

Top Stories

Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career
Houston Astros' Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter against Toronto Blue Jays, first of his career

Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in the major leagues this season, blanking the Toronto Blue Jays 10-0 on Monday night. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two....

1h ago

Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada
Spring storm heading to Toronto with wind, heavy rain, wet snow and possible power outages: Environment Canada

Disclaimer: This is not an April Fool's joke. Toronto is bracing for heavy rains, wet snow and powerful winds that could cause power outages. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement...

6h ago

Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation
Man wanted in Scarborough kidnapping investigation

A 33-year-old man is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Rockwood Drive just after 12 p.m....

3h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim
Pro-Palestinian protesters say cops used excessive force; Toronto police reject claim

Pro-Palestinian groups say Toronto police had planned in advance to use increased levels of force against protesters at a weekend rally, an allegation firmly rejected by police. Guy Tsabar of Jews Say...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

6h ago

2:13
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood
Shooting suspect sought as police institute shelter-in-place order for East York neighbourhood

Tense day for residents of an East York neighbourhood following an early morning shooting. As Erica Natividad reports, police installed a shelter-in-place order for several hours as they hunted for a suspect.

11h ago

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.
2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.
More Videos