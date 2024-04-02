South Koreans bid emotional farewell to beloved panda leaving for China

FILE - Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland amusement park on March 3, 2024, in Yongin, South Korea. A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at the rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to their beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday, April 3. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP, File) 2024 Getty Images

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted April 2, 2024 11:27 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 12:26 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A crowd of people, some weeping, gathered at a rain-soaked amusement park in South Korea to bid farewell to a beloved giant panda before her departure to China on Wednesday.

Fu Bao has been a major attraction at the Everland theme park near Seoul since she was born there in 2020 to pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao, who came from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease program.

China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and their cubs. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and in captivity.

On Wednesday, many panda fans in South Korea braved rain to attend a farewell ceremony at the Everland park for Fu Bao, who was to be flown to China later in the day.

As a truck carrying Fu Bao slowly moved to a plaza in the rain, many visitors wearing raincoats or holding umbrellas waved flags, shouted their parting messages and took photos with their mobile phones. Some loudly cried or wiped away tears.

The truck was decorated with a huge picture of Fu Bao and the message “It was a miracle that we met you. Thank you, Fu Bao.”

But she wasn’t shown to the public on Wednesday. The park last showed her to the public on March 3.

“You are our baby panda forever even if 10 years pass or 100 years pass,” zookeeper Kang Cheol-won said in a speech during the ceremony. “Dear all, Fu Bao is now leaving. Please, remember Fu Bao for a long, long time … and please don’t cry much!”

Fu Bao’s mother, Ai Bao, gave birth last year to female twin cubs, the first panda twins born in South Korea.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, damaging buildings and causing the deaths of four people. ...

10m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

3h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

6h ago

Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity
Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity

One of Canada's top medical schools says it is changing its admissions process, hoping to reduce "systemic barriers" facing low-income and diverse candidates seeking to become doctors. The School of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, damaging buildings and causing the deaths of four people. ...

10m ago

Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march
Man wanted in assault of peace officer at pro-Palestinian march

Toronto police say they are working to identify a man wanted in connection with the assault of a peace officer at a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday. Officers say at the demonstration in the Gerrard...

3h ago

Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says
Either carbon tax goes or Trudeau is gone. 'I'll guarantee you' Premier Ford says

Doug Ford continued his attacks on the carbon tax, predicting that it would lead to the political demise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

6h ago

Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity
Queen's University says new medical school admissions process will increase diversity

One of Canada's top medical schools says it is changing its admissions process, hoping to reduce "systemic barriers" facing low-income and diverse candidates seeking to become doctors. The School of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

5h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

5h ago

2:18
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike
Ontario premier, business owners slam carbon tax hike

Premier Doug Ford along with business owners held a news conference to once again slam the carbon tax, citing economic concerns. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measure is needed to help fight climate change. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

1:53
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax

The Prime Minister defending the Carbon Tax, as the price goes to $80-per-tonne. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre says it should be abolished entirely. But some environmental groups say this politicking misses the point completely.

12h ago

2:38
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm
Rain and strong winds possible with Spring storm

A spring storm beginning Tuesday night will bring rain and strong winds to the GTA. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.
More Videos