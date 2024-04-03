Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Some of the almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal
Some of the almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal as part of Project Vector. (OPP/HO)

By John Marchesan

Posted April 3, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 10:49 am.

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario and Quebec.

Police officials say 75 per cent of the stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal – or 483 – were from Ontario and had a potential value of almost $35 million.

The operation, dubbed Project Vector, which ran from Dec. 12, 2023, to March 9, 2024, involved the inspection of almost 400 shipping containers and the recovery of 598 high-end vehicles, which have been connected to various types of vehicle crimes, including carjackings and home invasions.

“These vehicles were destined to be exported overseas, to markets in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America. PATT (Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team) will continue to assist police and justice partners in identifying, disrupting and dismantling organized crime networks involved in vehicle crimes,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns.

A breakdown of vehicles reported stolen to Ontario police services that were recovered as part of Project Vector:

  • 215 – Toronto Police Service
  • 125 – Peel Regional Police
  • 58 – York Regional Police
  • 19 – Halton Regional Police Service
  • 15 – Durham Regional Police Service
  • 13 – Ontario Provincial Police
  • 12 – Ottawa Police Service
  • 7 – Hamilton Regional Police Service
  • 6 – Niagara Regional Police Service
  • 5 – Waterloo Regional Police Service
  • 2 – Woodstock Police Service, Barrie Police Service, South Simcoe Police Service
  • 1 – London Police Service, Guelph Police Service

Officials say their investigations surrounding these recovered vehicles, as well as any ensuing arrests, is continuing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

1m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

5m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

2m ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Code Grey' service outage causing appointment, procedure delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected Code Grey service outage at several Toronto hospitals is resulting in some appointment and procedure delays. The UHN shared a post on X, formerly...

updated

1m ago

Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals
Ontario taxidermist charged in $1.2M fraud, blamed faulty fridge for unviable dead exotic animals

A taxidermist from Ontario is facing fraud charges of over $1.2 million after investigators determined he allegedly submitted multiple claims that a faulty refrigeration system ruined the authenticity...

5m ago

No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend
No GO train service into Union on section of Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines this weekend

GO Transit riders who plan on heading into downtown Toronto on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville rail lines this weekend, take note: trains won't be running on a portion of both lines due to Ontario Line...

2m ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

1h ago

2:51
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza
Challenges and dangers of getting aid to Gaza

As the latest Israeli strike kills seven volunteers, Cynthia Mulligan speaks to the head of an organization that provides thousands of hot meals to Gaza about the difficulties of getting aid to the war torn area

1h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

16h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

15h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

15h ago

More Videos