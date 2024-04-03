Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario and Quebec.

Police officials say 75 per cent of the stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal – or 483 – were from Ontario and had a potential value of almost $35 million.

The operation, dubbed Project Vector, which ran from Dec. 12, 2023, to March 9, 2024, involved the inspection of almost 400 shipping containers and the recovery of 598 high-end vehicles, which have been connected to various types of vehicle crimes, including carjackings and home invasions.

“These vehicles were destined to be exported overseas, to markets in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America. PATT (Provincial Auto Theft and Towing Team) will continue to assist police and justice partners in identifying, disrupting and dismantling organized crime networks involved in vehicle crimes,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns.

A breakdown of vehicles reported stolen to Ontario police services that were recovered as part of Project Vector:

215 – Toronto Police Service

125 – Peel Regional Police

58 – York Regional Police

19 – Halton Regional Police Service

15 – Durham Regional Police Service

13 – Ontario Provincial Police

12 – Ottawa Police Service

7 – Hamilton Regional Police Service

6 – Niagara Regional Police Service

5 – Waterloo Regional Police Service

2 – Woodstock Police Service, Barrie Police Service, South Simcoe Police Service

1 – London Police Service, Guelph Police Service

Officials say their investigations surrounding these recovered vehicles, as well as any ensuing arrests, is continuing.