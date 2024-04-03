A prominent German far-right figure charged with second count of using a Nazi slogan

FILE - Bjoern Hoecke, the candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD party for the post of governor in the German state of Thuringia, attends elections at the state parliament in Erfurt, Germany, March 4, 2020.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 9:06 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors said Wednesday that they have charged one of the most prominent figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party with a second count of uttering a slogan used by the Nazis’ SA stormtroopers at a political event.

Björn Höcke was already scheduled to go on trial in Halle on April 18. Prosecutors in the eastern city said they would seek to have the new count added to those proceedings.

Höcke, 52, is the leader of the regional branch of Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in the neighboring state of Thuringia and an influential figure on the party’s hard right. He is set to lead its campaign in a state election set for Sept. 1.

In the case already scheduled for trial, Höcke is charged with using symbols of unconstitutional organizations. He is accused of ending a speech in Merseburg in May 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!”

Prosecutors contend he was aware of the origin of the phrase as an SA slogan. They have said Höcke’s lawyers denied that his words had any “criminal relevance.”

In the new case, prosecutors allege that he repeated the offense at an AfD event in Gera, in his home state, on Dec. 12 last year, “in certain knowledge of the punishability” of the slogan.

They said in a statement that Höcke said “Everything for …” and encouraged the audience to shout “Germany!” Höcke hasn’t yet responded to the latest charges, they added.

AfD’s branch in Thuringia has a particularly radical reputation and is viewed by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency as a “proven right-wing extremist” group.

Höcke once called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame” and called for Germany to perform a “180-degree turn” in how it remembers its past. A party tribunal at the time rejected a bid to have him expelled.

National polls in recent months have shown AfD in second place behind the mainstream conservative opposition, and the party is particularly strong in the formerly communist east.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN
'Unexpected' service outage causing delays at Toronto hospitals: UHN

The University Health Network (UHN) says an unexpected service outage is causing delays at several Toronto hospitals. UHN shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police
2 men charged in kidnapping after forcing woman into car, driving her to Mississauga hotel: police

Two men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping after they forced a woman into their vehicle and drove her to a Mississauga hotel intending to sell her into the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities...

1h ago

'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals
'Where's my money?': Users report delays in OLG online winning withdrawals

If you've hit it big or small when playing sports betting or lotto games using OLG's online platform and can't get your hands on the money, you're not alone. Landon Williams contacted CityNews Speakers...

5m ago

Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station
Man wanted after allegedly punching TTC rider in the face at Islington subway station

Toronto police have released security camera images of a 42-year-old man wanted in an alleged unprovoked assault at Islington subway station in March. Police say they received a call for an assault...

23m ago

