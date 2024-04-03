After voters reject tax measure, Chiefs and Royals look toward future, whether in KC or elsewhere

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman address the crowd during an election watch party after voters rejected the extension of a sales tax to provide funding for a new baseball stadium for the Royals and renovations for the Kansas City Chiefs' football stadium Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2024 1:27 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals owner John Sherman and Chiefs president Mark Donovan stood on a small stage in the second-floor lounge of the historic J. Rieger & Co. distillery in Kansas City on Tuesday night, acknowledging the will of voters who had rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped pay for a new downtown ballpark and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

“Won a baseball game tonight,” said Sherman, whose Royals had beaten the Orioles, “but we didn’t win this.”

The ballot measure didn’t just lose, though. It lost decisively.

More than 58% of voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected the three-eighths of a cent sales tax. The Royals, who had promised $1 billion in private funding, wanted to use their share of the tax revenue to build a new ballpark as the centerpiece of a $2 billion-plus downtown district in a thriving arts neighborhood known as the Crossroads. The Chiefs, who had committed $300 million from their ownership, wanted to use their share for an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

“We will look to do what is in the best interest of our fans and organization as we move forward,” Donovan said Tuesday night.

Sherman and Donovan then walked off the stage and out a back door, leaving what had been an upbeat and festive watch party without taking questions, yet leaving many questions to be answered in the days and months ahead.

WHY DID THE TAX FAIL?

There was no single reason the tax failed; rather an accumulation of factors soured voters. Among them were the location of the downtown ballpark, the messaging from the franchises and the very nature of their construction plans.

Last fall, the Royals floated ballpark concepts east of downtown and in neighboring Clay County, Missouri, and said they would decide by September on one of the sites. But that self-imposed deadline passed, and it wasn’t until February that the club said it would move instead to the Crossroads, leaving less than two months to sway voters on the location.

Yet the Royals experienced serious pushback from business owners in the area, some of whom would have had to sell their property and relocate. Compounding the problem was the lack of concrete plans — the Royals could not even produce a current ballpark rendering by Tuesday night after agreeing last week to keep open a street in the stadium footprint.

That was just the start of messaging problems that plagued the campaign.

Along with lacking transparency, the Royals and Chiefs shifted their approach at the insistence of political strategists running a committee to keep the teams in Jackson County. Their once-positive and collaborative messages were replaced by veiled threats that they would leave if the tax failed, and the “vote yes-or-else” message turned many voters away.

Then there was the plans themselves. In the case of the Chiefs, the renovation would have upgraded concourses, video boards and the parking at Arrowhead Stadium. But the everyday fan, who in many cases already has been priced out of games, balked at helping to pay for exclusive endzone clubs, renovated suits, sideline clubs and VIP entry points.

WHAT IS NEXT?

The Chiefs and Royals have said they would explore all options if the tax failed. And while they could still agree to a revised deal with Jackson County, they also could be courted by locales offering tax breaks and other financial benefits.

Officials in Kansas have not been shy about trying to woo the Chiefs across the state line, possibly to an area that includes Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City. Meanwhile, cities such as Nashville that desire a big league ballclub could promise the Royals the funding they desire.

The two teams are deeply woven into the fabric of Kansas City, though. Sherman said one of the reasons the late David Glass sold him the Royals in 2019 is that he entrusted the Kansas City businessman with keeping the baseball team in town, where fans have supported it through far more losing seasons than winning ones.

The most likely scenario is the Chiefs and Royals try again in Jackson County, though rather than work together, each could seek its own deal. Jackson County executive Frank White, a member of the Royals’ Hall of Fame, had been a vocal critic of the tax yet said Tuesday night he was hopeful the teams would “come back to the table.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who endorsed the tax initiative only late last week.

“The people of Kansas City and Jackson County love the Chiefs and the Royals. They rejected plans and processes they found inadequate,” Lucas said. “I look forward to working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Top Stories

'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age
'We disagree': Ford clashes with medical officer on decriminalizing hard drugs, raising drinking age

They were a united front during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, aren't exactly standing side-by-side on issues surrounding substance...

1h ago

Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario
Almost 600 stolen vehicles recovered from sea containers in Montreal, most from Ontario

Provincial police along with Canada Border Service Agency officials say they have recovered almost 600 stolen vehicles as part of a four-month auto theft investigation involving police forces in Ontario...

3h ago

TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment
TTC advocacy group calls for auditor general to probe Line 3 Scarborough RT train derailment

The TTC advocacy group TTCriders wants the auditor general to look into maintenance procedures leading up to July 2023 train derailment.

40m ago

Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional
Court strikes down parts of Ontario panhandling law as unconstitutional

An Ontario court has struck down sections of the province's panhandling law as unconstitutional. The Fair Change legal clinic launched a constitutional challenge of the Safe Streets Act, which prohibits...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

4h ago

2:34
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA
Wet, cool and messy days ahead for the GTA

Rain mixed with snow and accompanied by heavy winds is expected over the next few days before seasonal temperatures return Saturday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the forecast.

19h ago

2:49
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence
Ajax mother of two killed in suspected case of intimate partner violence

A 45-year-old mother is dead and her boyfriend has been charged with second degree murder - but he was about to face serious charges in another case. Shauna Hunt has the details.

18h ago

2:34
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund
PM announces $6bn housing infrastructure fund

The federal government is prepared to spend big on housing - $6 billion for infrastructure that new homes will need. But there's no clarity yet on where the money's coming from.

18h ago

2:41
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles
Business Report: Auto sales surge as Canadians opt for smaller vehicles

Canadians seem to be choosing smaller, more affordable cars in 2024. Ari Rabinovitch has the details, and why there could be more pain at the pumps in our future.

19h ago

More Videos